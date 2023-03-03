Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,059. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Get Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 167,903 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.