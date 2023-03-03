Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 180,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

