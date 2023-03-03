NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 558,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

