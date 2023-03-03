Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 598.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

