Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64 to $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million to $212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.52 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

NOVT traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.13. 71,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,458.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

