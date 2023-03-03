Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Northern Trust worth $36,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

