Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 137,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

