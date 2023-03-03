Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nogin Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOGN opened at $0.50 on Friday. Nogin has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOGN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

