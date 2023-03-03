Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,046,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,066,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

