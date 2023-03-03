NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.40% of NMI worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in NMI by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

