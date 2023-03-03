Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.