Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nickel Industries Stock Up 5.0 %

NICMF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Nickel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

About Nickel Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.