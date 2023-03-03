Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Nickel Industries Stock Up 5.0 %
NICMF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Nickel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.
About Nickel Industries
Further Reading
