Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.

Nick Scali Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.43.

Get Nick Scali alerts:

Nick Scali Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories primarily in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for Nick Scali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nick Scali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.