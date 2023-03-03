Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Nextracker Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $31.89 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

