Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Nextracker Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $31.89 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.95.
Nextracker Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nextracker (NXT)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.