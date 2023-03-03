Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Lowered to $2.55 at Citigroup

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.85 to $2.55 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of KIND stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 282,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Nextdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

