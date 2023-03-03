Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37. 235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

