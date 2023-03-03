Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,583 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE NEXA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,328. Nexa Resources S.A. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

