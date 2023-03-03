NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NewtekOne stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $378.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NewtekOne by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

