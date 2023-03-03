Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $43.94 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

