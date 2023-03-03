New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.
New Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.
About New Gold
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
