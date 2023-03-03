New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

About New Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 507,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.