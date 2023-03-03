New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. FMR LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 194,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

