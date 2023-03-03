Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NML opened at $7.06 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.