Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
NML opened at $7.06 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
