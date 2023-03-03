Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $188.33 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00402130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00089608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00652722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00561178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00173436 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,386,057,034 coins and its circulating supply is 39,863,711,185 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

