Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR:NEM opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a fifty-two week high of €94.78 ($100.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.46.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.