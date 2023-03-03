NEM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.88 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $406.02 million and $25.88 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

