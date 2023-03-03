Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

NYSE:BILL opened at $87.95 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

