Needham & Company LLC Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.99. 6,413,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,529. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

