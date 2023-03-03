Navid Mahmoodzadegan Sells 52,209 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,238.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 496,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,483. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.