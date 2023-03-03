Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $7,159.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00210152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00100194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,619,080 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

