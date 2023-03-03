National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

