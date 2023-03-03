National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. National Bank has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

