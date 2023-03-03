National Bank Financial Weighs in on Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.
