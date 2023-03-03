National Bank Financial Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $12.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.08.

BRP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$117.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

