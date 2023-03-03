NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 186,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

