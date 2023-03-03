NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.90

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.90 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 34.05 ($0.41). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 34.05 ($0.41), with a volume of 8,169 shares.

NAHL Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market cap of £15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.89.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

