Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.88 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.20 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 252,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,482. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

