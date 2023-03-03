Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $756.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

