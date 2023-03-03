Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of MYE opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $756.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
