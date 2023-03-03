My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $729,285.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.76 or 0.01312129 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013136 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00033219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.01677326 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000350 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,342 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.