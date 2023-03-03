MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MVBF. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $26.62 on Monday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $335.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

