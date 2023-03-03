MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.25 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $65.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00684113 USD and is up 23.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

