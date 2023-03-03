Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

