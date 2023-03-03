Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 23rd

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

