Morgan Stanley Cuts Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target to $10.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,488. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $767.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

