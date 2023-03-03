Morgan Stanley Cuts Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target to $10.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Innoviva Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,488. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $767.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.