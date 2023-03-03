Moonriver Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $9.19 or 0.00041105 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $60.08 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00423214 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.84 or 0.28606481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,693,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,539,761 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.