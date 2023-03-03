Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 177,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,467. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

