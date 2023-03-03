MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MoneyGram International in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for MoneyGram International’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $18,612,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 84.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

