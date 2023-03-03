Monero (XMR) Price Hits $145.17 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $83.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $145.17 or 0.00648908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,371.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00398196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00556233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00168735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00176315 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,247,370 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.