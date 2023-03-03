Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 1,464,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

