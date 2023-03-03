Monadelphous Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MOPHY)

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1452 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

MOPHY stock opened at C$8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86. Monadelphous Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monadelphous Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

