Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.37%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

